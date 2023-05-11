AEW Dynamite Viewership And Rating Report For 5/10/2023

According to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily, the live episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS on Wednesday drew 877,000 viewers.

This is a 13.02% increase over the previous week’s episode, which drew 776,000 viewers.

Dynamite received a 0.32 rating in the key 18-49 demographic this week. This is a 14.28% increase over the previous week’s rating of 0.28. This week’s 0.32 key demographic rating represents 417,000 viewers aged 18-49 who watched the show. According to Wrestlenomics, this is a 14.25% increase from last week’s 365,000 18-49 viewers represented by the 0.28 key demo rating.

This week, Dynamite ranked #9 on the Cable Top 150, with a 0.32 rating in the key demographic of 18-49. This is a drop from last week’s ranking of #8.

This week, Dynamite ranked #39 in cable viewership for the night. This is an improvement over last week’s ranking of 41.

The total audience for Wednesday’s Dynamite was the highest since April 5, and the key demo rating was the highest since March 22. This was the year’s eighth-highest total audience, tied with one other, and the second-highest key demo rating, also tied with one other. Despite competition from the NBA Playoffs, the NHL Playoffs, the CNN Town Hall with President Trump, and Vanderpump Rules, Dynamite was up in the key demographic. The viewership and key demo rating this week were higher than the 2022 averages. Wednesday’s Dynamite viewership was up 13.02% from the previous week, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 14.28%.

The viewership of Dynamite this week was up 4.4% from the same week in 2022. The key demo rating was 3.03% lower than the previous year.