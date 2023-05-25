AEW Dynamite Viewership And Rating Report For 5/24/2023

The ratings for AEW Dynamite on Wednesday have been released.

The show drew 846,000 viewers, up from 814,000 viewers the week before, according to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics. The show received a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from 0.28 last week.

Dynamite ranked #4 in the top 150 cable shows for the night, up from #7 the previous week. Unlike last week, the show did not have to compete with NBA playoff action on TNT. This was the final show before the Double or Nothing event on Sunday.

Last year, the show drew 929,000 viewers and a 0.35 demo rating in the 18-49 demographic.

Here is a breakdown of each show demo:

Viewers 18-49 – 0.32 – last week: 0.28

Female viewers 18-49 – 0.19 – last week: 0.14

Male viewers 18-49 – 0.45 – last week: 0.40

Viewers 18-34 – 0.25 – last week: 0.21

Female viewers 12-34 – 0.13 – last week: 0.11

Male viewers 12-34 – 0.26 – last week: 0.23

Viewers 25-54 – 0.41 – last week: 0.35

Viewers 50+ – 0.33 – last week: 0.35