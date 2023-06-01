AEW Dynamite Viewership And Rating Report For 5/31/2023

The ratings for AEW Dynamite on Wednesday have been released.

The show drew 923,000 viewers, up from 846,000 viewers the week before. The show received a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from 0.32 last week, according to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics.

This was the Double or Nothing fallout show. The show scored the highest total viewership since March, and it was the first time in several weeks that it did not compete with the NBA playoffs.

Last year, the show drew 969,000 viewers and a 0.40 demo rating in the 18-49 demographic.