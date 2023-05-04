AEW Dynamite Viewership And Rating Report For 5/4/2023

The ratings for AEW Dynamite on Wednesday have been released.

The show drew 776,000 viewers, down from 863,000 viewers the week before. The show received a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic, the same as last week, according to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics.

Dynamite ranked #8 in the top 150 cable shows for the night, up from #9 the previous week. The show competed against NBA playoff action on TNT, which dominated the night. Since June 15, 2022, this was the lowest total viewership in Dynamite’s regular timeslot.

Last year, the show drew 833,000 viewers and a 0.32 demo rating in the 18-49 demographic.

Here is a breakdown of each show demo:

Viewers 18-49 – 0.28 – last week: 0.28

Female viewers 18-49 – 0.15 – last week: 0.16

Male viewers 18-49 – 0.42 – last week: 0.40

Viewers 18-34 – 0.20 – last week: 0.20

Female viewers 12-34 – 0.08 – last week: 0.09

Male viewers 12-34 – 0.15 – last week: 0.24

Viewers 25-54 – 0.35- last week: 0.37

Viewers 50+ – 0.32 – last week: 0.39