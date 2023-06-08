AEW Dynamite Viewership And Rating Report For 6/7/2023

The ratings for AEW Dynamite on Wednesday have been released.

The show drew 903,000 viewers, down from 923,000 viewers the week before, according to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics. The show received a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from 0.29 last week.

Dynamite was ranked #4 in the top 150 cable shows for the night, down from #2 the previous week. The show competed against the NBA Finals on ABC, which averaged 11.2 million viewers and a 3.43 key demo rating that dominated the night.

Given the competition, TBS and AEW should be overjoyed with these ratings. Since March 22, this was the highest key demo rating.

Last year, the show drew 939,000 viewers and a 0.34 demo rating in the 18-49 demographic.

Here is a breakdown of each show demo:

Viewers 18-49 – 0.33 – 0.29 last week

Female 18-49 viewers – 0.22 – last week: 0.14

Male viewers 18-49 – 0.45 – 0.44 last week

Viewers 18-34 – 0.27 – 0.19 last week

Female viewers aged 12-34 – 0.15 – 0.11 last week

Male viewers aged 12-34 – 0.29 – 0.22 last week

Viewers 25-54 – 0.43 – 0.39 last week

Viewers aged 50 and up – 0.36 – 0.42 last week