AEW Dynamite Viewership and Rating Report for 6/7/22

According to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily, AEW Dynamite’s live broadcast on Wednesday attracted 979,000 viewers on TBS.

This is a decrease of 4.30% from the previous episode, which attracted 1.023 million viewers for Blood & Guts and the post-Forbidden Door show.

The key 18-49 demographic gave this week’s Dynamite episode a 0.36 rating. This rating equals the 0.36 from the previous week. The episode drew 470,000 viewers from the 18-49 demographic, as shown by this week’s 0.36 key demographic rating. This is equal to the 470,000 18-49 viewers from last week’s 0.36 key demo rating, according to Wrestlenomics.

With a 0.36 rating in the crucial 18-49 demographic, Dynamite ranked first on the Cable Top 150 this week. This matches the top spot from the previous week.

This week, Dynamite was tied at #32 in cable’s overall nightly viewership rankings with Discovery’s Expedition X, which aired at 9 p.m. and received a 0.09 key demo rating for #38 on the Cable Top 150. This is the same as the #32 ranking from last week, which was also tied, but with Morning Joe’s MSNBC 6am airing.

The episode of Dynamite that aired on Wednesday tied with other episodes for the seventh-best key demo rating of the year, with the fifth-best overall audience of the year to date. Last night’s television programming featured some minor sports competition from the MLB, but nothing particularly noteworthy. While the 18-49 key demo rating for Wednesday’s Dynamite remained unchanged from last week, viewership was down 4.30%.

While The Five on FOX News won the night in cable viewing with 3.254 million viewers and a 0.21 key demo rating for the #5 slot on the Cable Top 150, Dynamite led the night’s Cable Top 150 with a 0.36 key demo rating.

The audience for Dynamite this week increased by 12.4% from the corresponding week in 2021. The critical demo rating increased 9.09% from the prior year.