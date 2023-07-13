AEW Dynamite Viewership And Rating Report For 7/12/2023

According to Nielsen via Wrestlenomics, the live Blood & Guts go-home edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS on Wednesday drew 825,000 viewers. This is a 3.50% decrease from the previous week’s episode, which drew 855,000 viewers.

Dynamite received a 0.29 rating in the key 18-49 demographic this week. This is the same as last week’s rating of 0.29. This week’s 0.29 key demographic rating represents 385,000 viewers aged 18-49 who watched the show. This is a 1.32% increase over the 380,000 18-49 viewers represented by the 0.29 key demo rating last week.

Wednesday’s Dynamite had the fifth-lowest total audience and key demo rating of the year, tied with three other episodes. This week’s viewership and key demo rating were lower than in 2022. Wednesday’s Dynamite viewership was down 3.50% from the previous week, while the 18-49 key demo rating was unchanged from the previous week.

The viewership of Dynamite this week was down 12.42% from the same week in 2022. The key demo rating was 9.37% lower than the previous year. The 2022 episode was the first night of Fyter Fest.