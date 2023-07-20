AEW Dynamite Viewership And Rating Report For 7/19/2023

The ratings for AEW Dynamite on Wednesday have been released.

The show drew 953,000 viewers, up from 825,000 viewers the week before. The show received a 0.34 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from 0.29 last week.

This was the most total viewers since March 22nd, and the most key demo rating since September 2022.

Last year, the show drew 910,000 viewers with an 18-49 demo rating of 0.32. Blood and Guts drew 1.023 million viewers and a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic last year.

The show featured the Golden Elite (Kenny Omega, Kota Ibushi, Young Bucks & Hangman Page) vs. Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta & Claudio Castagnoli), Konosuke Takeshita and PAC in a Blood & Guts match, MJF & Adam Cole vs. Sammy Guevara & Daniel Garcia in the Blind Eliminator tag team tournament finals, FTW Champion Hook vs. Jack Perry, and more.