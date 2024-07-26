AEW Dynamite Viewership And Rating Report For 7/24/2024

WrestleNomics reports that this past Wednesday night’s Blood & Guts episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS drew an average of 786,000 viewers, with a rating of 0.26 in the key 18-49 demographic.

This total is down 1.13% from this past week’s 795,000 viewers and down 3.70% from last week’s rating of 0.27 in the 18-49 key demo.

The show was headlined by the Blood & Guts Match between Team AEW (AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland, Anthony Bowens, Max Caster, Darby Allin and ROH World Champion Mark Briscoe) vs. The Elite (AEW World Tag Team Champions Matthew Jackson and Nicholas Jackson, AEW Continental Champion ”The Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada, AEW TNT Champion ”The Scapegoat” Jack Perry and ”Hangman” Adam Page).