AEW Dynamite Viewership And Rating Report For 7/26/2023

The ratings for AEW Dynamite on Wednesday have been released.

The show got 853,000 viewers, down from 953,000 viewers the week before. The episode received a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from 0.34 last week.

The show drew 976,000 viewers with a 0.33 18-49 demo rating in the same week last year, according to PWTorch.

The Blood and Guts match, a historic draw for the promotion, was highlighted on last week’s broadcast.

The card included AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy vs. AR Fox, Darby Allin vs. Swerve Strickland, Britt Baker vs. Taya Valkyrie, PAC vs. Gravity, MJF & Adam Cole promo, and Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli vs. Best Friends vs. Lucha Brothers.