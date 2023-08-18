AEW Dynamite Viewership And Rating Report For 8/16/2023

WrestleNomics reports that Wednesday night’s Fight For The Fallen episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS was able to draw a total of 874,000 viewers, with a 0.32 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is up 3.31% from last week’s 846,000 viewers.

Wednesday’s 0.32 rating is up 10.34% from last week’s 0.29 rating.

The rating of 0.32 represents 412,000 viewers in the key 18-49 demographic, which is up 9% from this past week’s 378,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating.

Fight For The Fallen’s AEW Dynamite episode drew the sixteenth-highest total audience of the year so far and also the fifth-highest key demo rating of the year so far, tied with three other episodes.

You can check out the posts below: