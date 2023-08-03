AEW Dynamite Viewership And Rating Report For 8/2/2023

The ratings for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite have been released.

The show garnered 894,000 viewers, down from 898,000 viewers the week before.

The episode received a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from 0.29 last week. In the key demo, the show placed first on cable for the night.

Last year, the show drew 976,000 viewers and a 0.33 demo rating in the 18-49 demographic.

ROH Tag Team Champions Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis) defended against El Hijo del Vikingo & Komander, Chris Jericho & Konosuke Takeshita vs. Sam Guevara & Daniel Garcia, and Jon Moxley vs. Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Trent Beretta in an anything goes match were on the card.