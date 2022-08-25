AEW Dynamite Viewership and Rating Report for 8/24/22

This week’s episode of AEW Dynamite featured the World Title Unification match between CM Punk and Jon Moxley.

The episode attracted 1.049 million viewers and received a 0.34 rating in the 18-to-49 demographic, according to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics. The day’s cable television rankings concluded with Dynamite taking first place.

In comparison, the episode of AEW Dynamite that aired the previous week, on August 17th, 2022 received 957,000 viewers and earned a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic. The “Quake by the Lake” edition of AEW Dynamite, which took place on August 10, 2022 and featured a match between Jon Moxley and Chris Jericho for the interim AEW world title, attracted 972,000 viewers and received a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

Here’s the breakdown of each demo for the show:

Viewers 18-49 – 0.34 – last week: 0.30

Female viewers 18-49 – 0.25 – last week: 0.19

Male viewers 18-49 – 0.43 – last week: 0.40

Viewers 18-34 – 0.22 – last week: 0.18

Female viewers 12-34 – 0.16 – last week: 0.13

Male viewers 12-34 – 0.19 – last week: 0.17

Viewers 25-54 – 0.42 – last week: 0.38

Viewers 50+ – 0.45 – last week: 0.43