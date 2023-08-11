AEW Dynamite Viewership And Rating Report For 8/9/2023

According to Nielsen via Wrestlenomics, the live edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS on Wednesday drew 846,000 viewers. This is a 5.36% decrease from the previous week’s show, which drew 894,000 viewers for the 200th episode.

Dynamite received a 0.29 rating in the key 18-49 demographic this week. This is a 6.45% decrease from the previous week’s rating of 0.31. This week’s 0.29 key demographic rating represents 378,000 viewers aged 18-49 who watched the show. This is a 6.89% decrease from the 406,000 18-49 viewers represented by the 0.31 key demo rating last week.

According to spoilertv.com, this week’s Dynamite was the top cable show of the night. At 9 p.m., BET’s Sistas Series drew 1.076 million viewers and a 0.24 key demo rating, making it the night’s second-highest-rated cable show. Bravo’s Real Housewives of Orange County ranked third at 8 p.m. with 726,000 viewers and a 0.19 key demo rating, while Adult Swim’s American Dad ranked fourth at 11 p.m. with 291,000 viewers and a 0.14 key demo rating. The Five on FNC rounds out the top 5 cable shows on Wednesday night, with 2.762 million viewers and a 0.13 key demo rating at 5 p.m.

Wednesday’s Dynamite had the ninth-lowest total audience of the year, tied with one other episode, and the fourth-lowest key demo rating, also tied with five other episodes. The viewership and key demo rating for this week are lower than the 2022 average. Wednesday’s Dynamite viewership was down 5.36% from the previous week, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 6.45%.

The viewership of Dynamite this week was down 12.96% from the same week in 2022. The key demo rating was down 12.12% year on year. The Quake By The Lake episode aired in 2022, and it also served as the go-home show for the House of the Dragon episode.

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite aired live from the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio, and featured The Hardys vs. The Young Bucks, a promo from Adam Cole and AEW World Champion MJF, a mandatory meeting for The Jericho Appreciation Society, Jon Moxley and ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli vs. Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero Miedo, FTW Champion Jack Perry defending against Rob