AEW Dynamite Viewership And Rating Report For 9/25/2024

This week’s Grand Slam edition of AEW Dynamite, which featured Darby Allin vs. Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson vs. Nigel McGuinness, drew 702,000 viewers and a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic.
Last week’s Dynamite received 687,000 viewers and a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic.
One year ago, the Grand Slam edition of AEW Dynamite drew 984,000 viewers and received a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic. The Grand Slam of 2024 saw a 29% drop in total viewers and a 36% drop in the 18-49 demographic compared to 2023.
Two years ago, the Grand Slam edition of AEW Dynamite drew 1.039 million viewers and received a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic. Dynamite finished first on cable for the day.
