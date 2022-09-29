AEW Dynamite Viewership and Rating Report for 9/28/22

According to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily, the live episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS on Wednesday received 990,000 viewers.

This is a 4.71% decrease from the previous week’s episode, which received 1.039 million viewers for the Grand Slam show.

Dynamite received a 0.34 rating in the key 18-49 demographic this week. This is a 2.85% decrease from the previous week’s rating of 0.35. This week’s 0.34 key demographic rating represents 444,000 viewers aged 18-49 who watched the episode. According to Wrestlenomics, this is a 3.05% decrease from the 458,000 18-49 viewers indicated by the 0.35 key demo rating last week.

This week, Dynamite rated #9 on the Cable Top 150, with a 0.34 rating in the key demographic of 18-49. This is a drop from last week’s top spot.

This week, Dynamite ranked #65 in cable viewing for the night. This is a drop from previous week’s #25 position and the lowest Dynamite viewership position.

The audience for Wednesday’s Dynamite episode fell below 1 million for the first time since the House of the Dragon episode on August 17. Dynamite had the fourteenth-highest total audience of the year, as well as the tenth-highest key demo rating, tied with two other episodes. There was no real sports competition Wednesday night, but Hurricane Ian coverage dominated cable. The Weather Channel coverage garnered 12 of the top 20 shows on the Cable Top 150, with the 8pm block attracting 2.026 million viewers and the 9pm block attracting 1.879 million viewers. Wednesday’s Dynamite viewership was down 4.71% from the previous week, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 2.85%.