AEW Dynamite Viewership and Rating Report for 9/7/22

According to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily, the live post-All Out episode of AEW Dynamite on Wednesday attracted 1.035 million viewers on TBS.

This is an increase of 1.47% over the episode from the previous week, which attracted 1.020 million viewers for the All Out go-home show.

Dynamite this week received a 0.38 rating in the significant 18-49 age demographic. The rating is up 8.57% from the previous week’s 0.35. 496,000 viewers aged 18 to 49 made up this week’s 0.38 key demographic rating, which represents the show’s audience in that age group. According to Wrestlenomics, this is an increase of 8.53% from the 457,000 18-49 viewers that the 0.35 key demo rating represented last week.

With a 0.38 rating in the important 18-49 demographic, Dynamite came in at number two on the Cable Top 150 this week. This ranks equal to last week’s second place.

This week, Dynamite shared the #32 spot in cable’s overall viewership for the evening with MSNBC’s Katy Tur Reports, which also received a 0.05 key demo rating to land at #92 on the Cable Top 150. This is an improvement over last week’s ranking of #33.

Wednesday’s Dynamite drew the sixth-best key demo rating and the fifth-best overall audience of the year. Additionally, this was the highest key demo rating since June 1’s post-Double Or Nothing episode, which received a 0.40. The US Open on ESPN and Liga MX on TUDN were the only cable sports events on Wednesday. The 18-49 key demo rating for Wednesday’s Dynamite was up 8.57% from last week, while viewership was up 1.47%.

The audience for Dynamite this week decreased 21.53% from the corresponding week in 2021. The key demo rating decreased by 26.92% compared to last year. The 2021 episode was also the post-All Out show.