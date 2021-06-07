AEW Dynamite Viewership Report For (6/4)

Friday’s post-Double Or Nothing edition of AEW Dynamite, featuring Mark Henry’s Dynamite debut plus Dustin Rhodes defeating Nick Comoroto in a Bullrope Match main event, reportedly drew 462,000 viewers on TNT, according to Nielsen via PWTorch. This is down 12.17% from last week’s Friday Night Dynamite episode, which drew 526,000 viewers for the Double Or Nothing go-home show.

We do not have the 18-49 key demographic rating for Friday’s show as of this writing, but we will keep you updated. The previous week drew a 0.20 key demo rating.

Friday’s Dynamite drew the lowest audience in the history of the show, down 12.17% from last week. Friday’s Dynamite viewership was down 36.7% from the same week in 2020, which went head-to-head against WWE NXT in the Wednesday night timeslot.