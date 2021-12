The Winter Is Coming special edition of AEW Dynamite will air live on TNT tonight from Garland TX. The following lineup has been announced-

-Serena Deeb vs. Hikaru Shida

-Wardlow vs. Matt Sydal

-MJF vs. Dante Martin for the Dynamite Diamond Ring

-Bryan Danielson vs. Hangman Page for the AEW World Championship

