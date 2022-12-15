AEW Dynamite: Winter Is Coming Results – December 14, 2022

It’s Wednesday night, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas with this week’s “Winter Is Coming” themed episode of AEW Dynamite.

On tap for tonight’s installment of the two-hour AEW on TBS television program is 8 time World Champion Chris Jericho in action, The House of Black in action and Ruby Soho vs. Tay Melo.

Also scheduled is Death Triangle (2) vs. The Elite (1) in match four of their Best of 7 Series, and the main event for the AEW Championship between MJF and Ricky Starks.

Featured below are complete AEW Dynamite: Winter Is Coming results from Wednesday, December 14, 2022. The following report was written by Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) of PWMania.com as the show aired live on TBS.

AEW DYNAMITE: WINTER IS COMING RESULTS (12/14/2022)

This week’s special Winter Is Coming themed edition of the show kicks off with the usual Dynamite theme and accompanying video. We shoot inside the arena where Excalibur welcomes us to the show.

Match No. 4 Of Best Of 7 Series

The Elite vs. Death Triangle

The camera pans the venue and settles at the commentary section where we see Excalibur, Tony Schiavone and Taz. They mention a monumental night of action capped off by MJF vs. Ricky Starks.

After running down some more action on the show, we shoot to the ring where we gear up for our opening action, which will see The Elite taking on Death Triangle in match four of the Best of 7 series for the AEW Trios Championships.

On that note, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks make their way out and head to the ring. They settle inside and do their three-way pose as the fans in Garland pop.

Now the theme for their opponents plays and out comes AEW Trios Champions, Death Triangle. PAC and The Lucha Bros head to the ring as Tony Schiavone commend both teams on having cool ring entrances.

Don Callis joins the gang on commentary as the bell sounds to get this one off-and-running. Excalibur talks about the odds being against The Elite as they enter match four down two to one against Death Triangle.

Nick Jackson and Penta kick things off for their respective teams. We see some good back-and-forth offense from these two, with neither man establishing an offensive advantage over the other early on.

The commentators talk about Nick Jackson’s aggressive offensive style early on, bringing up PAC working with a face-mask due to suffering a busted nose earlier in this series.

Kenny Omega tags in and picks up where Jackson left off. After a big high spot on the floor, we see The Elite bring the action back into the ring where they remain in firm control thus far.

Doctor Sampson checks on Nick Jackson at ringside while Matt Jackson takes over control of the action inside the ring. Rey Fenix ends up getting involved and he and Penta help PAC jump into the offensive lead. Nick ends up heading to the back with the doctors as we head to a mid-match commercial break.