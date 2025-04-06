AEW Dynasty Preview For Tonight (4/6/2025): Philadelphia, PA.

AEW Dynasty 2025 goes down tonight in Philadelphia, PA.

The following lineup is advertised for the PPV event, which kicks off at 6:30pm EST. with the “Zero Hour” 90-minute pre-show.

Zero Hour

* AR Fox & Top Flight vs. The Cru & Nick Wayne

* Max Caster Open Challenge

AEW Dynasty

* AEW Champion Jon Moxley vs. Swerve Strickland

* AEW Champion Toni Storm vs. Megan Bayne

* AEW International Champion Kenny Omega vs. Speedball Mike Bailey vs. Ricochet

* AEW Trios Champions Death Riders vs. Cope & FTR

* ROH Champion Chris Jericho vs. Bandido – Title vs. Mask

* AEW TNT Champion Daniel Garcia vs. Adam Cole – No Time Limit, No Interference

* Mark Briscoe vs. Kyle Fletcher – Owen Hart Foundation Tournament

* AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone vs. Julia Hart – Owen Hart Foundation Tournament

* The Opps to appear

Join us here tonight for live AEW Dynasty 2025 results coverage.