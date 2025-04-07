AEW Dynasty Results – April 6, 2025

All Elite Wrestling returns to pay-per-view tonight.

AEW Dynasty 2025 takes place live this evening from the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, kicking off with the “Zero Hour” pre-show at 6:30pm EST. / 3:30pm PST.

Featured below are ongoing AEW Dynasty 2025 results coverage.

ZERO HOUR Pre-Show

The “Zero Hour” pre-show kicks off with Renee Paquette, RJ City and Jeff Jarrett welcoming us to the show. They begin running down the advertised matches for the pre-show, and then the pay-per-view card.

We then head into our first video package, which looks at the main event between Jon Moxley and Swerve Strickland for the AEW World Championship.

After some brief comments about the main event, we see a package for the women’s title tilt, and then Madison Rayne joins the panel to help talk about “Timeless” Toni Storm vs. Megan Bayne.

Rayne checks in and the original three panelists shift gears to the next video package, which looks at the triple-threat match for the AEW International Championship. Afterwards, Ricochet is interviewed live by Lexy Nair backstage.

Harley Cameron joins the three pre-show panelists next, with a ton of energy as always, to help break down the Owen Hart Cup brackets. She reads off a paper some of the interesting stats and facts for the men’s and women’s tournaments. A Kevin Knight video package airs.

A quick Shop AEW commercial airs and then we return to the panelists, who are joined by Tomohiro Ishii. He just stands there and doesn’t say a word. Mark Briscoe comes in with a ton of energy, fast-talking about his Owen Hart Cup first round match against Kyle Fletcher. Today’s word of the day “advancement,” because he’s advancing in the tourney.

Nick Wayne, Action Andretti & Lio Rush vs. AR Fox & Top Flight

After that wraps up, we head to the ringside area where Excalibur, Tony Schiavone and “Daddy Magic” Matt Menard take over on commentary from the desk. Nick Wayne comes out accompanied by Mama Wayne and Kip Sabian. His partners, the CRU duo of Action Andretti and Lio Rush, come out next.

The theme for their opponents hits, and out comes the team of AR Fox and Top Flight — Darius Martin and Dante Martin. The crowd comes to life as they settle inside the squared circle accompanied by Leila Gray. The bell sounds and it’s time for our first match of the evening.

Andretti and Fox kick things off for their respective teams. Andretti rolls to the floor to avoid the action, but Fox runs and dives and splashes onto the opposition at ringside. Back in the ring, Fox gets double-teamed by Andretti and Rush, which allows the heel trio to take over.

On the floor, Kip Sabian takes the camera from the cameraman to get a close-up shot of his team pulling into an even wider offensive lead. Back in the ring, we see some quick tags to keep a fresh man on Martin at all times. A steel chain is entered into the mix and used by the heel team.

Fans start loudly chanting for AR Fox. He finally gets the hot tag and the crowd comes to life as he starts flying all over the place. He hits big dives onto both sides of the ringside area, back-to-back, and a corkscrew brain-buster. A third dive leads to him going to the top.

He goes for the senton but lands on the knees of Wayne. Kip Sabian gets on the apron but is yanked off by Leila Gray. Mama Wayne gets involved in the chaos, leading to a Wayne’s World for the pin. Great opening match to set the tone for the evening.

Winners: Nick Wayne, Action Andretti & Lio Rush

Athena Talks Mercedes Mone & 2025 Owen Hart Cup

We return to the panel, where ROH World Champion Athena joins the mix. She has her spinner title over her shoulder and talks about the Mercedes Mone vs. Julia Hart match in the Owen Hart Cup taking place tonight.

She focuses on her new issues with Mone and their eventual showdown. She also talks about Harley Cameron as her own first round opponent. After she leaves, the pre-show panelists run down the PPV lineup once more before our next pre-show bout.

Owen Hart Cup

Will Ospreay vs. Kevin Knight

The AEW Dynasty 2025 cold open video package airs to get the pay-per-view portion of the evening officially off-and-running. We shoot back inside the Liacouras Center where fire and pyro explodes as the camera pans the packed building.

Excalibur welcomes us to the show and he is joined by Taz and Jim Ross for the first PPV match of the evening. Kicking things off will be, as announced during the pre-show, the Will Ospreay vs. Kevin Knight opening round bout in the 2025 Owen Hart Cup. Ospreay’s theme hits and out comes the man Jeff Jarrett referred to as “the Billy-goat” about 100 times during the pre-show.

He settles inside the squared circle to a huge ovation from the crowd. His music dies down and then the entrance tune for his opponent, AEW newcomer, highly touted prospect Kevin Knight, hits. Out he comes to a so-so crowd response, as the commentators sing his praises for the viewing audience at home.

The bell sounds and off we go. The “Ospreay!” chants and then sing-style chants for “The Aerial Assassin” immediately spread throughout the arena by the jacked-up Philly crowd. The two finally begin to get after it. Knight takes the early lead.

Ospreay takes over and knocks him to the floor, where he hits and connects with the first dive of the bout. Back in the ring, he lights Knight up with some vicious chops. After some more offense, Knight starts to take over. He spends a few minutes in the driver’s seat.

“The Aerial Assassin” begins to fight back into competitive form. He hits a storm breaker but only gets two. He hits an Os-Cutter but again only gets a close two. Finally, he connects with a hidden blade for the pinfall victory. With the win, he advances in the 2025 Owen Hart Cup.

Winner and ADVANCING: Will Ospreay

AEW World Tag-Team Championships

The Hurt Syndicate (c) vs. The Learning Tree

Tony Schiavone tags in, Jim Ross tags out on commentary. Schiavone joins Excalibur and Taz at the desk as the focus shifts to our second PPV bout of the evening, which is the first title match, as the AEW World Tag-Team Championships will be on-the-line.

With that said, the pre-match video package airs now to tell the story leading up to the upcoming showdown between reigning title-holders The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin) and their challengers from The Learning Tree, Big Bill and Bryan Keith.

After the package wraps up, we return inside the Liacouras Center where Bill and Keith make their way out and head to the ring. The best theme in the business hits next and out comes The Hurt Syndicate to a huge pop and subsequent “We hurt people!” chants from the enthusiastic Philly crowd.

We start off with Lashley and Keith, the latter heading to the corner to get a breather and force Bobby to back off, and just as quickly tags in Big Bill. Lashley circles the mat before locking up with Bill, laying into him before hitting the ropes, but Bill cuts him off, sending Lashley to the outside.

This forces MVP to leave the desk and regroup with his pals as the ref begins a count. “We hurt people” chants continue as MVP heads back to the desk and Bobby enters the ring again, tagging in Shelton to keep the Redwood down to size before he tags back in for some shoulder charges in the corner. Shelton tags back in for a standing switch on Bill.

Bill backs up into his corner for a tag to Keith to keep him down. Cover by Bryan for a two count, but Benjamin fights back to force Keith to the outside for more damage. “We hurt people” chants ring out again as Shelton enters the ring to break the count, leaving to deal more hurt on the Bad Apple before bringing him back in the ring for a tag to Lashley.

Lashley lifts Keith up for a delayed vertical suplex that gets a nearfall, continuing to dish out pain for another nearfall after. Tag made to Benjamin as Keith struggles for one of his own, but counters out of a single leg by Shelton to make the tag to Big Bill. Bill gets Lashley and Benjamin set up in opposite corners for running splashes.

Instead, a moment of pause forces him to go for a ride when Shelton hits a German suplex on the Redwood. The action spills out to the floor with Lashley and Bill. Lashley sends Bill into the barricade. Out of nowhere, MJF appears in the front row and knocks out Bill with the Dynamite Diamond Ring. Moments later, Lashley and Benjamin finish things off to retain.

Winners and STILL AEW World Tag-Team Champions: The Hurt Syndicate

Owen Hart Cup

Mercedes Mone vs. Julia Hart

After the tag-team title tilt wraps up, the video package airs to set the stage for the next match of the evening, which is the first bout in the 2025 Owen Hart Cup women’s tournament. We see the story leading up to tonight’s showdown between Mercedes Mone and Julia Hart.

The package wraps up and we return inside the Liacouras Center, where the lights go out. The dark red lights come on and out comes Julia Hart to her theme song. She sings along as she makes her way to the ring, as she gets the pyro treatment.

Four-belts Mone comes out next, as “The CEO” Mercedes Mone does her little dance and heads to the ring to a big crowd reaction. The bell sounds and off we go. In the early goings, we see Harley Cameron watching on a monitor backstage with her Mone puppet.

Mone goes for a spot on the ropes early on but botches it. She stops and looks around the crowd and calmly does her little cocky dance. Mone hangs Hart upside down in the tree of woe and slaps her and then kicks away at her. Hart finally frees herself and takes over for her first lengthy run in the offensive driver’s seat.

Hart goes for a moonsault off the ropes, but she lands on the raised boots of Mone. Mone follows up with a back-stabber. And another. Hart goes for Hartless, but Mone counters into the Statement Maker. Hart counters and locks in Hartless. Seconds later Mone escapes and gets the win to advance.

Winner and ADVANCING: Mercedes Mone

AEW Trios ChampionshipsThe Death Riders (c) vs. Rated-FTR

It’s time for our second championship contest of the evening. The pre-match video package airs to tell the story leading up to The Death Riders trio of Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta and PAC defending their AEW Trios Championships against the Rated-FTR team of Cope and FTR duo Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler.

On commentary, Taz tags out and Nigel McGuiness tags in. FTR’s theme hits and out comes Harwood and Wheeler to the ring, as the commentators remind fans that the two aren’t on the best of terms right now. The iconic sounds of Cope’s entrance tune hits next and out comes “The Rated-R Superstar” to a rock star crowd reaction.

The music dies down and the fans loudly continue singing, as Cope wears an ear-to-ear smile on his face, as always. The Death Riders theme hits and out comes the reigning and defending AEW Trios Champions. Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta and PAC each make their way to the ring. The bell sounds and PAC and Harwood kick things off for their respective teams.

After some early back-and-forth action, fans are loudly heard chanting “F**k you, Yuta!” He’s definitely getting the Dominik Mysterio / Don Callis treatment here tonight. Harwood steals a tag intended for Cope at one point. As the action continued, Cope nearly hit Harwood with a Spear, but he pumped the breaks. Yuta hits a Busaiku Knee for the win to retain.

Winners and STILL AEW Trios Champions: The Death Riders

FTR Savagely Attacks Cope

Once the match wrapped up, it seemed like Harwood, Wheeler and Cope all made up. Instead, Harwood hits Cope with a leaping piledriver out of nowhere. He heads out and grabs some steel chairs. He hands one to Wheeler, who seems to be contemplating doing it.

Ultimately, however, he shoves Harwood on his ass and heads over to check on Cope. He helps Cope up but then yanks him into a Shatter Machine that he and Harwood hit. Harwood hoists Cope up and Wheeler helps him hit a spiked piledriver onto the chair.

They weren’t satisfied there, however, as they blast Cope with a steel chair and then lay his lifeless head on one chair while whacking it with another. Doc Sampson hits the ring to check on Cope, but ends up getting pushed back as FTR hit him with another Con-chair-to.

They take the neck brace intended for Cope and Wheeler puts it on. He lays on the stretcher as Harwood pretends to give him CPR. They walk off together after that and the doctors and officials quickly rush to Cope and get to work on helping him.

AEW Women’s World Championship

“Timeless” Toni Storm (c) vs. Megan Bayne

From one championship contest straight into another. The pre-match video package airs to set the stage for our next bout, which features the AEW Women’s World Championship on-the-line, as “Timeless” Toni Storm defends against Megan Bayne.

Megan Bayne makes her way out first accompanied by Penelope Ford, as the commentators sing her praises as a dangerous challenger. A special pre-entrance video in the vein of the Rocky movies plays, since they are in Philadelphia. Back in the arena, “Timeless” Toni Storm’s theme hits and the crowd explodes.

Out first comes Luther, dressed up as Mickey from the Rocky movies. Behind him, in a boxing robe that says “Timeless” on the back of it, is the champ herself, Toni Storm. The bell sounds and off we go. Fans are doing the sing-chant for Toni Storm’s name the way they did Cody Rhodes in every WWE European tour show the past few weeks.

Bayne jumps into an early offensive lead, absolutely dominating Storm early on. Ford continues to make sure of it at ringside, until finally Luther has seen enough. Luther hoists Ford up and walks her to the back and she screams and the fans cheer. Meanwhile, Storm takes over in the ring. She locks Bayne in an STF and cranks back.

Bayne makes it to the ropes to keep the match alive. They head up the ropes backwards and Storm hits a German suplex that looked scary. Both hit hard. Bayne tried to flip over on the way down but didn’t fully make it. The action continues with the two trading shots. Bayne hits a Falcon Arrow for a close two-count.

Bayne hits a sit-out powerbomb for a close two-count. Storm fights back and hits her finisher. She goes for the immediate follow-up cover, but somehow Bayne kicks out at one. Storm and the commentators are shocked. Bayne takes over again. She hoists Storm up for her finisher, but Storm counters into a small package for the win out of nowhere.

Winner and STILL AEW Women’s World Champion: “Timeless” Toni Storm

Owen Hart Cup

Mark Briscoe vs. Kyle Fletcher

The pre-match video package airs to set the stage for our next match of the evening, as we head to our third of four Owen Hart Cup tournament tilts scheduled for the show. The package wraps up and out comes Kyle Fletcher, accompanied by Don Callis. Callis joins the gang on special guest commentary.

“Reach for the sky, boy!” is what we hear next, as Mark Briscoe makes his way out as Fletcher’s opponent. As he nears the ringside area, Briscoe is splashed on by Fletcher, who hits a big dive through the ropes to get this match off to a hot start. Back in the ring, the bell sounds to officially get things going.

After a hot start, things settle with Fletcher taking the first offensive lead. We see some good back-and-forth action in the first few minutes, and then the action spills out to the floor, where Briscoe begins to pull ahead. Back on the apron, Fletcher hits an insane brainbuster into the ropes.

Back in the ring, Fletcher hits another brainbuster for a close pin attempt. Briscoe takes over again from there, and we see him look for the Jay Driller. Fletcher avoids it. Briscoe lays him out and hits a Froggy Bow for a close two-count. On the floor, he hits another Froggy Bow, however back in the ring, Fletcher hits his finisher for the win to advance in a great match.

Winner and ADVANCING: Kyle Fletcher

ROH World Championship vs. Mask

Chris Jericho (c) vs. Bandido

Now we shift focus to the next match of the evening. The pre-match video package airs to tell the story leading up to this title versus mask showdown, with Chris Jericho putting his ROH World Championship on-the-line, and Bandido putting his mask up for grabs.

Bandido makes his way out first to what the commentators call the biggest match of his career. He settles in the squared circle, his music dies down, and then we hear the familiar sounds of Fozzy to bring out the ROH World Champion, “The Nueve” himself. As soon as the bell sounds, Jericho hits his finisher and goes for a quick cover, but Bandido hangs on.

Jericho hits a lionsault and again only gets two. Jericho continues to beat down Bandido, stopping to taunt his mom and sister sitting in the front row, who are shown on-camera. Bandido fights back and hoists Jericho up for his one-armed stalling suplex.

He leads the fans as they count to ten. And again. And again. And again. And again. And again. And again. Literally. Finally, he dumps the bright-purple-faced Jericho on his legendary dome for a huge pop. Jericho fights back and power bombs Bandido from the apron to the floor.

Bandido’s family are shown defiantly chanting his name as Jericho stares them down after the vicious power bomb from the apron to the floor. Bandido gets to a count of 20 due to ROH rules. He makes it back in the ring somewhere around 15.

Jericho hits a belly-to-back suplex and does a foot on the chest pin for two. After some more back-and-forth action, Jericho sneaks and uses Floyd the baseball bat to finish off Bandido. He gets the win. Aubrey Edwards talks with Bandido’s sister and mother at ringside.

Bandido’s family hop the barricade and point out where Jericho hid the bat after using it. The referees talk together with the ring announcer and it is declared that the match must be restarted. The sister and mother scream with joy and jump up and down. Jericho reaches through the ropes and grabs the sister by the hair.

Bandido attacks from behind, hoists Jericho up and finishes him off for the pin fall victory. With the win, Bandido is once again the ROH World Champion. He celebrates with his mother and sister. They head to the Spanish announce table and continue their emotional post-match celebration.

Winner and NEW ROH World Champion: Bandido

TNT Championship

Daniel Garcia (c) vs. Adam Cole

It’s time for yet another championship contest, as the pre-match video package airs to set the stage for the TNT Championship showdown between reigning title-holder Daniel Garcia and The Undisputed Kingdom’s Adam Cole. When the package wraps up, the challenger makes his way to the ring to a huge crowd reaction.

Daniel Garcia’s entrance tune plays next and out comes the reigning, defending champion. He settles in the ring and the bell sounds to get this one officially off-and-running. Garcia takes the early offensive lead, blasting Cole with some chops and then hitting a running clothesline to Cole in the corner.

Cole heads to the apron for a Panama Sunrise but Garcia evades, taking advantage of the awkward landing by the challenger as he lands some stomps before bringing Cole back in the ring for a basement dropkick. He continues to target the leg as Cole gets back up, only to be sent to the corner by the champion.

Garcia drives his boot into the leg now, weakening Cole even further before locking in the legs and driving Cole’s knees to the mat. Garcia keeps on top of things, only for Cole to fight back to his feet, but Garcia catches him for a neck-breaker. He’s not done, though, as he lands a second, but the third is blocked by Cole, forcing Garcia to try another plan of attack. Cole responds with a backbreaker against the knee, causing some pain for the challenger as Garcia gets back to his feet.

Garcia reverses a Panama Sunrise for a clutch that gets a two count, followed by a lariat for good measure as he sets up for a piledriver. Cole starts fighting out of it, only for the champ to clutch for a spinning Gotch style piledriver for a close nearfall. Garcia gets to his feet, lowering a kneepad to tease a Boom until Cole fights to his feet. They trade strikes until Garcia catches the challenger with a back suplex.

This leads to the two men trading kicks now, until Garcia takes Cole down for a nearfall, only for Cole to counter. Garcia grabs the foot of Cole for an ankle lock as Cole tries to get to the ropes, only for the champ to grapevine the leg, but Adam manages to get a hand on the bottom rope to force the break. Cole escapes the ring for a breather, but Garcia follows close behind to send him into the ring steps. The ref checks on Garcia as Cole sets up for a Panama Sunrise off the steps, driving the champ’s head onto the floor before bringing him back in the ring.

The kneepad goes down for the Boom but Garcia drops to the mat. Cole walks over and gets caught in a cradle by the champ for a nearfall, before Garcia sneaks to the corner for a Panama Sunrise, followed by the Boom on the challenger! Cover by Daniel, but it’s only good for a two count. Garcia is frustrated as he slams the ankle of Cole against the mat before setting up for another piledriver, only for the challenger to break free.

Garcia looks at the turnbuckle before bringing Cole to the corner. He’s looking for a piledriver like he hit on MJF, but Cole manages to stop him before landing some headbutts to send the champ to the mat. Cole connects with a Panama Sunrise, and heads to the opposite corner for another to keep Garcia down. Cole gets back up and connects with the Boom. He immediately follows up with the cover. We have a new TNT Champion….BAY-BAY!

Winner and NEW TNT Champion: Adam Cole

AEW International Championship

Kenny Omega (c) vs. Ricochet vs. Speedball Mike Bailey

Things move along quickly now, as we pass the 11pm hour with the two big title main events still remaining. The pre-match video package airs to tell the story leading up to this AEW International Championship three-way title tilt, which many are looking forward to most on tonight’s card.

Taz tags back in, Nigel McGuinness tags back out on commentary. Ricochet makes his entrance to some big crowd heat for our next match. He enters the ring as “Speedball” Mike Bailey steps out to a nice pop, before Kenny Omega enters to a big pop from the Philly crowd. They cheer and chant for the champ as he enters the ring, and then the bell sounds to get this one officially off-and-running. Ricochet takes a powder on the outside as Omega and Bailey square off to dueling chants from the crowd.

They lock up as Ricochet watches on, choosing his spot as he goes after Speedball before taking a breather on the outside again. Omega goes after him now, only to be sent crashing against the announce table as Ricochet goes after Speedball. Omega gets back on the apron, sending Ricochet out of the ring before going after Bailey himself for a big cross body off the top turnbuckle. Mike is sent to the corner as Kenny goes to work, but it’s Speedball who gets the upper hand.

Ricochet intervenes, only for Omega to catch him with a cross arm breaker! Ricochet breaks free and escapes through the ropes as Speedball enters, landing a flurry of kicks on the champ. Kenny is sent to the outside as Ricochet tries to get another shot in on Speedball, but to no avail as Bailey fends him off. The action spills to the outside, where Kenny and Mike slap Ricochet on his head. This prompts a “bald” chant as Bailey and Omega go after each other, with Kenny hoisting Speedball on his shoulders toward the barricade before Bailey breaks free.

He climbs up to keep on the attack, but Ricochet intervenes before dropping Mike onto Omega and forcing the champ to crash onto the edge of the barricade. He brings Bailey into the ring to continue the attack, while Omega recovers on the outside. Ricochet goes for a cover only for Speedball to kick out quickly, as the crowd chants “bald forever” to try and get under Ricochet’s skin. Ricochet responds with a chop on Speedball, followed by a pair of backbreakers. He stops Bailey from breaking free, but it’s Omega who intervenes and sends Ricochet to the corner for some chops. Ricochet fights back, catching both Omega and Bailey and forcing them to the outside.

He takes Bailey to the floor on one side, before diving onto Omega to send him into the announce desk. Ricochet starts taunting both men using one of the headsets at the announce desk, and this leads to disaster as Speedball runs at him with a kick. He puts the headset on to apologize to Schiavone before bringing Ricochet back into the ring. All three men are in the ring now, and chaos ensues as each man tries to take both his opponents down for the pin. This ends with Ricochet and Bailey landing a kick on Omega, only for both men to fall to the mat as all three competitors are down.

The ref checks as they slowly get to their feet, with Ricochet being sent out of the ring to allow Bailey and Omega to focus on each other. They trade some hard strikes, until Bailey drops Omega hard with a roundhouse kick. Ricochet jumps on the apron to grab Speedball’s hair, only to be dropped with a thrust kick by Bailey followed by a triangle moonsault, but Omega gets to his feet as well, the crowd giving him the Terminator beat to encourage a big dive from the Best Bout Machine. Ricochet manages to recover, looking for a dive of his own, followed by a springboard moonsault from Speedball.

Bailey and Omega get back in the ring, with Kenny evading Speedball only for Bailey to block Omega. Back drop sends Ricochet onto Omega, and Speedball hits a standing knee drop onto Ricochet. He rolls off as Bailey lands a big roundhouse kick on Omega for the cover, but Ricochet pulls the ref away to break the pin. Speedball turns his attention to Ricochet, sending him out of the ring to lay in some strikes.

Ricochet tries to get back in the ring but is cut off at the apron by Bailey, who looks for a standing knee strike on Ricochet, who rolls out of the way, forcing Speedball to drop his knees onto the hardest part of the ring. Bailey is hurt as the ref checks on him, only for Ricochet to push Speedball into the ref. He enters the ring to go after Omega, setting the champ up on the top turnbuckle for a chop. Mounted punches by Ricochet end with him biting the forehead of Omega…just as Bailey intervenes, setting up for a reverse rana sending Ricochet down to the mat.

Speedball goes after Kenny now, but the champ escapes to hit a snap dragon suplex. He turns his attention to Ricochet, landing a snap dragon suplex on him as well. Bailey gets to the ropes and gets caught with another snap dragon by the champ, heeding the crowd’s call for “one more time” only for Bailey to block it. Speedball grabs Ricochet against the ropes, but this only leads to Omega landing a snap dragon suplex sending both men down hard to a big pop from the crowd. Omega sees his opportunity and hits a V-Trigger on Ricochet and Speedball, sending the latter out of the ring.

Ricochet escapes a One Winged Angel attempt, but Omega catches him for a German suplex instead getting a close two count before Ricochet kicks out. Ricochet hits a big 450 off the top but the pin is broken up. Bailey takes over briefly, but ends up knocked out by Ricochet. Ricochet goes for a shooting star press but lands on the raised knees of Bailey. Bailey has been selling his knee the whole second half of the match.

Bailey shows the Karate Kid crane kick. Ricochet yells “that sh*t don’t work!” Taz does the obligatory, “Sweep the leg” line. Bailey lands the crane kick flush and knocks Ricochet silly. He goes for the cover, but Omega hits a V-Trigger to break it up.

Ricochet hits a poisonrana on Omega that bounces Omega’s head off the mat. Ricochet cuts Bailey off on the top. Omega stops them both. Omega hits a Super One-Winged Angel on Ricochet. Bailey ends up hung upside down in a tree of woe and unable to do anything as Omega scores the pin for the win to retain in an easy Match of the Year candidate. When the match ends, we hear the coin drop and out comes Kazuchika Okada to a big pop. He stares Omega down in the ring. Omega walks off.

Winner and STILL AEW International Champion: Kenny Omega

AEW World Championship

Jon Moxley (c) vs. Swerve Strickland

It’s main event time …finally!

As the clock passes 11:40pm, the pre-match video package airs to set the stage for the final bout of the evening, which features the AEW World Championship on-the-line, as reigning title-holder Jon Moxley defends against Swerve Strickland.