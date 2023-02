This week’s installment of Being The Elite has arrived.

On Monday, February 13, 2023, episode number 335 of the weekly BTE digital series touched down via the official YouTube channel of the popular pro wrestling program.

This week’s show is dubbed “What’s Your Order?” and features All Elite Wrestling action and footage from the AEW El Paso television taping last Wednesday night.

The official description for the episode reads as follows:

‘What’s Your Order?’ – Being The Elite Ep. 335

The guys travel to El Paso for Dynamite, where they defend the Trios Titles against Top Flight & AR FOX.