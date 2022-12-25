AEW Executive Comments on New Dynamite Look, WBD Relationship and Praises Tony Khan

As PWMania.com previously reported, AEW has released a first look at Dynamite’s new look, which will debut in January 2023.

AEW has major Rampage and Dynamite production changes planned for January after hiring former WWE Vice President of Global Television Production Michael Mansury as Senior Vice President & Co-Executive Producer. For those who missed it, click here for more information on the changes, as well as recent comments from AEW President, CEO, General Manager, and Head of Creative Tony Khan.

A sneak peek at the new Dynamite look aired during this week’s AEW Rampage. Kevin Sullivan, AEW’s Vice President of Post Production, shared the video on Twitter and commented on the concept behind the new look.

“We set out to create a new brand identity for #AEWDynamite with a comprehensive set of package elements. The team is thrilled to finally share our new, bold vision, that will help create a new spirit for the show. This is what 9 months of work looks like in :15. To be continued!,” Sullivan wrote.

Sullivan then followed up with a post in which he discussed AEW’s relationship with Warner Bros. Discovery while also praising Khan.

“The synergy we have with the team at WBD is incredible. I also take a tremendous amount of pride & have so much respect for our internal graphics team & what they are always able to accomplish! It also goes without saying that @TonyKhan vision is boundless. #ThankYou,” he wrote.

The production changes will begin with the January 4 Dynamite from Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena, followed by the January 6 Rampage from Portland’s Veterans Memorial Coliseum. That night, AEW will also film Battle of the Belts V in Portland.

Below are Sullivan’s complete tweets, as well as a sneak peek video: