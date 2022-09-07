AEW Executive Was Reportedly Present for Part of CM Punk’s Altercation With The Elite

Following the conclusion of the 2022 AEW All Out PPV, there was an altercation that took place backstage involving CM Punk and members of The Elite. As was mentioned earlier, there is currently an investigation being conducted by an independent third party.

Some additional information was shared by Brian Last via @WrestlingNewsAV, who is a co-host and producer of Jim Cornette’s podcast. At least one of the tweets mentioned that AEW Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer Megha Parekh was present for some portion of the altercation.

Here are some backstage news and notes that have been posted regarding the incident:

– Megha Parekh, AEW’s Chief Legal Officer and EVP, was present for a portion of the CM Punk / Elite locker room altercation.

– Megha Parekh was seen engaging in conversation with the Bucks shortly before they approached CM Punk’s locker room, and was seen leaving the room with CM Punk’s dog, seemingly taking him to safety.

– Christopher Daniels, AEW Manager of Talent Relations, was with The Elite when they entered CM Punk’s locker room.

– AEW’s internal investigation into the CM Punk / Elite locker room altercation is being led by their General Counsel, Chris Peck.

– AEW wrestlers and personnel involved with, or witness to, the CM Punk / Elite locker room altercation are being interviewed as part of AEW’s internal investigation. It is believed that these virtual interviews have been recorded.

