AEW Expected To Push For Cedric Alexander After WWE Release

Isla Dawn has joined the growing list of WWE Superstars who have been released from the company. On Friday, WWE made several roster cuts, which included Cedric Alexander, AOP (Rezar & Akam) along with their manager Paul Ellering, and Blair Davenport. Additionally, Sonya Deville was informed that WWE would not be renewing her contract, which is set to expire later this month.

Cedric Alexander had been with WWE for nearly a decade. He gained prominence in 2020 when he joined The Hurt Business alongside Bobby Lashley, MVP, and Shelton Benjamin. The faction became a fan favorite and helped Alexander achieve Tag Team Championship success before eventually disbanding.

Following The Hurt Business, Alexander’s WWE appearances became more sporadic, with most of his matches taking place on Main Event, house shows, and a brief run in NXT during 2024. Now a free agent, Alexander’s next move remains uncertain.

However, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reports that AEW sources expect several members of the Hurt Syndicate—a faction that has arrived in AEW and received a significant push—to advocate for Alexander’s signing. While it is unclear how interested Tony Khan is in bringing him in, his connections within the faction could make AEW a potential landing spot.

With multiple high-profile names now free agents, the wrestling world will be watching closely to see where these former WWE Superstars land next.