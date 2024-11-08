AEW Faces Scheduling Clash With WWE’s European Tour In 2025

WWE has announced an eleven-city Road to WrestleMania tour in March, with talent visiting Barcelona, Spain; Dortmund, Germany; Hannover, Germany; Brussels, Belgium; Bologna, Italy; Belfast, Northern Ireland; Nottingham, England; Glasgow, Scotland; Vienna, Austria; Amsterdam, Netherlands; and London, England.

This tour will also include consecutive episodes of Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown from various cities in the United Kingdom and Europe over three weeks in March. Netflix is open to broadcasting Raw episodes live in the afternoon.

Dave Meltzer reported in the most recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that AEW is still expected to hold its Forbidden Door pay-per-view event with NJPW at the 02 Arena in August. However, they have not been able to officially announce the event at the show or sell tickets.

Meltzer stated, “Most likely this is the reason and thus AEW won’t be able to announce the arena or put tickets on sale until sometime after the end of March, depending on what the specifics were for the WWE deal.”