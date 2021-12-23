AEW Fan Ejected For “Nyla Rose Is This Guy’s Dad” Sign

A fan was ejected from the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, NC due to his sign about Nyla Rose during last night’s Holiday Bash edition of AEW Dynamite.

The fan held a sign that pointed to the person next to him and said, “Nyla Rose Is This Guy’s Dad”

Rose gave a middle finger to the fan during Dynamite, while fans on Twitter, including Rose’s wife, alerted security to the sign. The fan was then ejected by security.

“He was removed. They had to track him down but when they got him, he was emphatically removed from the building,” another fan wrote.

You can see the related tweets below:

My wife is the strongest person I know pic.twitter.com/vCyqxFMej4 — 🧵🪡Keleficent: Seamstress of all Evil🪡🧵 (@kelthecelt) December 23, 2021

Hey @Security__Sam. This guy sitting in the front has a sign misgendering Nyla. https://t.co/CanKeCnoAc — 🧵🪡Keleficent: Seamstress of all Evil🪡🧵 (@kelthecelt) December 23, 2021

To everyone wondering. The asshole was removed from the venue. — 🧵🪡Keleficent: Seamstress of all Evil🪡🧵 (@kelthecelt) December 23, 2021