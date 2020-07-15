AEW Fight For The Fallen & NXT Previews For Tonight (7/15)

NXT will feature the kick off to the Limitless Era with Keith Lee tonight as he makes his first appearance with the NXT Championship and NXT North American Championship.

The following has been announced for the show-

-Keith Lee appears to address the NXT Universe

-Cameron Grimes vs. Damian Priest

-Io Shirai defends NXT Women’s Championship against Tegan Nox

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode will be the special Fight For The Fallen edition. The following was announced-

-World Champion Jon Moxley defends against Brian Cage

-Chris Jericho appears for a promo

-Jurassic Express vs. The Elite

-Lucha Bros vs. FTR

-Allie and Brandi Rhodes in action

-TNT Champion Cody defends against Sonny Kiss

Stay tuned for updates on tonight’s shows and join us for live PBP coverage at 8 PM Eastern Time.