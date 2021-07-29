AEW Fight For The Fallen Ratings Report For 7/28

Wednesday’s live Fight for the Fallen edition of AEW Dynamite reportedly drew 1.108 million viewers on TNT, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics. This is down 3.5% from last week’s Fyter Fest Night 2 edition of Dynamite, which drew 1.148 viewers.

Dynamite drew a 0.45 rating in the key 18-49 demographic this week. This is up 2.3% from last week’s 0.44 rating. The 0.45 key demographic rating represents around 582,000 viewers who watched the show from that 18-49 demo. This is up 1.22% from last week’s 575,000 18-49 viewers that the 0.44 key demo rating represented.

Fight for the Fallen drew the fourth-most viewers in AEW history, and the third-best of this year. It was tied with two other episodes for the third-best key demo rating in AEW history. Fight for the Fallen viewership was down 3.5% from last week, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 2.3% from last week. Last night’s Dynamite viewership was up 43% from the same week in 2020. The key demo was up 50% from the same week last year, which went head-to-head against WWE NXT in the Wednesday night timeslot.