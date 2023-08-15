AEW Fight For The Fallen T-Shirt Released To Benefit Maui Food Bank

All Elite Wrestling continues their efforts to support the Maui Food Bank.

As noted, Tony Khan has announced their charity Fight For The Fallen week of programming to benefit the victims of the Maui fires.

In an update, the company has released a special limited edition t-shirt where all of the profits will be donated to the Maui Food Bank.

“This week’s Top Rope Tuesday item is a limited edition AEW Fight For The Fallen shirt,” read the announcement. “100% of the profits will be donated to The Maui Food Bank! Available for ONE WEEK (until 8/22) at http://ShopAEW.com!”