AEW Fight Forever “Lights Out” Preview Confirmed for Full Gear

At Saturday’s Full Gear pay-per-view, an exclusive preview of the AEW Fight Forever video game will be revealed.

The video game preview will air during Saturday’s pay-per-view, according to AEW Games. They included a new photo from the game and teased that the preview will be “Lights Out.”

“This #AEWFightForever reveal at #AEWFullGear is going to be LIGHTS OUT! [collision symbol emoji] Tune in this Saturday, November 19th LIVE on PPV @ 8pm ET / 5pm PT across all major providers! #AEWGames,” AEW Games tweeted.

Britt Baker is pictured pinning AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa on a pile of thumbtacks in a Lights Out match. A kendo stick and a baseball bat can be seen, as well as blood, including blood spots on the ring ropes.

The preview for Saturday appears to include footage from the Lights Out match. The following match types have been confirmed for the Fight Forever game: single, tag team, Triple Threat, Fatal 4 Way, Ladder Match, Falls Count Anywhere, Casino Battle Royale, Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch, and Lights Out.

There is no official release date for AEW Fight Forever yet, but it will be available for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Since its inception in 2019, AEW has hosted several Lights Out matches, including current AEW World Champion Jon Moxley vs. Joey Janela at Fyter Fest 2019, Kenny Omega vs. Janela on the second AEW Dark episode in October 2019, and Omega vs. Moxley at Full Gear 2019. At the St. Patrick’s Day Slam Dynamite in March 2021, Britt Baker will face current AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa, while Moxley and Eddie Kingston will face Lance Archer and Minoru Suzuki at the Grand Slam Rampage in September 2021. At the Beach Break Dynamite in January 2022, Adam Cole will face current AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy, while Powerhouse Hobbs will face Ricky Starks at the Grand Slam Rampage in September 2022.

The new AEW Games teaser can be found below: