AEW Fight Forever Stadium Stampede DLC To Be Released This Weekend

A new DLC will be made available for the AEW Fight Forever video game this weekend.

PWInsider.com is reporting that the Stadium Stampede DLC game mode will be released this weekend ahead of the AEW ALL IN 2023 premium live event at Wembley Stadium in London, England.

In July, the official AEW Games Twitter (X) page revealed the trailer for the Stadium Stampede game mode, which will be a free download for AEW Fight Forever video game owners.

Check out the trailer below.