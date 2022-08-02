AEW: Fight Forever Video Game Details Prematurely Leaked?

Details, such as match kinds and features, were provided on the AEW: Fight Forever video game product page on Amazon UK. Given that the listing has been taken down from the Amazon UK website, it may have been published before it was ready.

Here was the rundown of the game:

“Developed by YUKE’s Co, Ltd., creators of numerous, multi-million unit selling wrestling games, AEW: Fight Forever combines that nostalgic arcade-wrestler feel with innovative All Elite Wrestling finishers and tandem offensive moves. All Elite Wrestling is currently taking TNT and TBS networks by storm every week with their Rampage and Dynamite shows, featuring some of the biggest legends to enter the ring plus a stable of brand new, high-flying, AEW talent. AEW: Fight Forever brings the best of the best from that talent roster together in one game! Online co-op wrestling is going completely next level in Fight Forever with Tag Team matches that feature sequences of team maneuvers performed with simple commands. A deep career mode, wrestler customization, signature AEW arenas, multiple match types and more match types than you can count, including some good ol’ fashioned, unsanctioned fun, all await!

Key Features

Combines nostagic arcade wrestling feel with innovative All Elite Wrestling finishers and offensive moves

Talent roster combines biggest legends to enter the ring pus brand new, high-flying AEW stars!

Single, tag-team, 3-way, 4-way, ladder, Casino Battle Royale, Falls Count Anywhere, Unsanctioned Lights Out, Exploding Barbed Wire Death and online co-op multi-player matches!

Tag team matches feature a sequence of team maneuvers performed with simple commands”

Additionally, it was stated that the game would be accessible on PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, Xbox Series, and PS5. The distributor was announced to be THQ Nordic.