AEW Fight Forever Video Game Facing Internal Criticism

Some more details have surfaced regarding the new AEW Fight Forever video game.

The game, which is due in stores in late June, is expected by gaming insiders to be a business success largely due to the play-ability and the multi-part aspect.

As with any video game, there are some internal criticisms, such as the limited creation suite, which is apparently not very expansive. Another criticism is the repetitive clothing used with other characters included in the story mode. The story mode itself also faced some limitations from the developers, although they did take some input from the actual wrestlers featured in the game. For example, there were many who were involved in the creative aspects of the game that wrapped over a year ago.

Fightful.com is reporting that a funny joke included in the game is in the Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch setting, where there are two options for a finish — an enormous explosion as one would expect, or an absolute dud of a firework display, such as the one that infamously played out at the conclusion of the AEW Revolution 2021 pay-per-view.

AEW Fight Forever also has a number of Easter eggs, including size-based characters and weapons, along with others that developers of the game feel will be difficult for fans to discover initially.

A lot of the specific-touches to the game were reportedly insisted on by Kenny Omega, who was heavily involved behind-the-scenes in the creation of the video game. Omega apparently specifically insisted on many of the mini-games included within AEW Fight Forever. Omega also reportedly insisted on bringing in Geta, who has worked on previous successful wrestling games.

As previously reported, the original plan for AEW Fight Forever was for the game to be a one-off release with constant updates and downloadable characters, as opposed to a repeat-release. It’s worth noting that AEW has retained the rights to the game engine, just in case they change their minds in the future.

As far as Trent Baretta of The Best Friends mentioning AEW Fight Forever is Steam Deck compatible, that is apparently true. Footage shown of wrestlers playing the video game has reportedly been from that version.