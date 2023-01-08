AEW Fight Forever Video Game Set to Be Part of IGN Fan Fest 2023

IGN has announced that AEW Fight Forever will be a part of their February 2023 Fan Fest.

Danhausen, Nyla Rose, and Evil Uno from AEW will be on hand to answer fans’ questions.

It will be available for the Xbox One, Xbox One Series S/X, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Yukes developed it, and THQ Nordic will publish it. The game’s release date has yet to be confirmed.

For those who missed it, click here for Nyla Rose’s comments about her excitement for the first All Elite Wrestling video game release, “AEW: Fight Forever.”

You can check out their announcement below: