AEW Files New Trademark for Tag Team

AEW has secured the trademark rights to the Varsity Athletes name.

On October 7th, the company filed for the term with The United States Patent and Trademark Office under the entertainment services classification. The following is the description:

“Mark For: VARSITY ATHLETES™ trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a a group or individual wrestlers; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a a group or individual wrestlers.”

This trademark follows last week’s Rampage, in which Tony Nese and Josh Woods defeated Varsity Blonds.

Smart Mark Sterling, the manager of Nesse and Woods and an attorney in law, informed Griff Garrison and Brian Pillman Jr. that his clients had trademarked the name “Varsity Athletes.” As a result, the Varsity Blonds would never be able to use their name again.