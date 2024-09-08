AEW Files To Trademark A New Term

AEW filed to trademark the “AEW Shockwave” term with the USPTO (the United States Patent and Trademark Office) on September 6th for entertainment services.

There is no word yet on how and when the company plans to use the “AEW Shockwave” term, but it could be for a television special or a future PPV Event.

You can check out the full description below:

“G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services in the nature of live wrestling performances; Entertainment services in the nature of production of wrestling programs and events; Entertainment services, namely, an ongoing multimedia program featuring wrestling distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; Entertainment services, namely, production and distribution of ongoing television programs in the field of wrestling.”