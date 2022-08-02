AEW Files to Trademark “All Elite Woman,” Potential New Women’s Show

All Elite Wrestling filed to trademark the term “All Elite Women” on August 1st with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

It appears under a number of categories, including entertainment services.

A new TV show featuring the company’s female stars is mentioned in the trademark marketing file. The filing might potentially reveal future intentions for a particular AEW “All Elite Women” pay-per-view event.

In addition to AEW Dynamite, Rampage, Dark, and Dark: Elevation, this television show would be the fifth weekly production of AEW if the promotion goes through with plans for this as a television show.

Rampage is AEW’s B-level show on TNT, while Dynamite is their flagship programme on TBS. The Dark series is used by AEW as a developmental show to provide performers already under contract additional time in the ring and to give new talent a chance to shine.

PWInsider obtained the filing which is listed for a number of realms, including most interestingly these two:

