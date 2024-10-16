AEW Files To Trademark New Term For Future Show

AEW filed to trademark the term “Fright Night Dynamite” with the USPTO (the United States Patent and Trademark Office) last October 15 for entertainment services.

The term “Fright Night Dynamite” is possibly the name of an upcoming episode of their flagship show.

You can check out the full descriptions below:

“G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.”