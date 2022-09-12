AEW Files Trademark for Faction

A new trademark application for the House of Black has been submitted by AEW.

On September 8th, AEW submitted their application for the name. The trademark is listed for purposes relating to both merchandise and entertainment.

The faction is led by Brody King, and also includes Buddy Matthews and Julia Hart. It was initially established by Malakai Black. The following is a description of the trademark:

“Mark For: HOUSE OF BLACK trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of beanies; Hats; Shirts; T-shirts.”

According to earlier reports, Black’s tenure with AEW came to an end in his final match at All Out, a defeat suffered by House of Black at the hands of Sting, Miro, and Darby Allin. Following the conclusion of the match, Black gave a quick wave and bow to the crowd before embracing members from the House of Black.

Following the event, the company granted Black his conditional release from his contract.

On tonight’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, King and Matthews will be in action when they take on Isiah Prince & Cues in tag team action, and Hart will be in action when he wrestles Tiara James.