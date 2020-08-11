AEW Files Trademark For “Stadium Stampede”

On August 6th, AEW filed a trademark for “Stadium Stampede”. It is for the following,

“IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment services, namely, an ongoing television show about professional wrestling; entertainment services, namely, the production in the nature of organization of exhibitions and performances of professional wrestling events rendered live and through broadcast media, namely, television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; sports entertainment, namely, wrestling events rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service. FIRST USE: 20200523. FIRST USE IN COMMERCE: 20200523”