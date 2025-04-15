AEW Files Trademarks For “AEW Summer Blockbuster” And “Paragon”

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has officially filed for two new trademarks: “AEW Summer Blockbuster” and “Paragon.” The filings were submitted on April 15 to the United States Patent and Trademark Office and fall under the category of entertainment services.

The trademark description reads:

“Conducting entertainment exhibitions in the nature of professional wrestling exhibits and performances by professional wrestlers, namely, performances by a tag team of wrestlers during professional wrestling events; Entertainment services in the nature of live professional wrestling performances.”

“Paragon” is expected to serve as the new name for Adam Cole’s Undisputed Kingdom faction, which includes Kyle O’Reilly and Roderick Strong. Meanwhile, “AEW Summer Blockbuster” is likely being developed as the branding for an upcoming edition of Dynamite or a special series of summer shows.

AEW has not yet made an official announcement regarding the use of either term on television.