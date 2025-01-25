AEW Files With USPTO To Trademark “Captain Insano” Ring Name

On Friday, January 24, 2025, All Elite Wrestling filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) to trademark the ring name, “Captain Insano.”
This was the name used by wrestling legend Paul Wight in “The Waterboy” movie, a character he has dusted off for sporadic brief appearances on AEW programming in the past.
The following is the official description of the 1/24 USPTO filing:
“G & S: Bandanas; Hats; Headwear; Pants; Shirts; Shorts; Socks; Sweatshirts; T-shirts; Undergarments; Clothing jackets; Tank tops; Clothing for wear in wrestling games”, “G & S: Action figures; Toy action figures; Cases for action figures; Play sets for action figures; Toy action figures and accessories therefor; Toy wrestling rings”, as well as “G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler.”