AEW Filming a New Behind-The-Scenes Documentary Series

According to reports, AEW is working on a new behind-the-scenes documentary, possibly a docuseries.

Fightful Select reports that AEW talent and staff were informed this week that the company is planning to make a documentary show that will focus on the behind-the-scenes aspects of a number of AEW talents.

Wrestlers from AEW were offered the option to opt-outout of the project.

The new documentary will begin filming on November 2 at the live AEW Dynamite taping from the Chesapeake Arena in Baltimore, Maryland. They will film for six weeks, beginning on December 14 at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas.

The show will be executive produced by AEW President Tony Khan, with assistance from Shed Media Executive Producer Sam Berns. Warner Bros. Discovery and Shed Media collaborated on the production.

The show will reportedly air on WBD sometime in 2023.