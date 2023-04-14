AEW Forbidden Door II Go-Home Episodes Set For Chicago

Dynamite and Rampage Forbidden Door II go-home editions have been officially announced by AEW.

While AEW will not return to Chicago for the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door II pay-per-view like they did for the inaugural event in 2022, the June 21 Dynamite will be held at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago. The Rampage will also be taped on June 23.

AEWtix.com will go on sale Friday, April 21 at 11 a.m. ET for the June 21 Dynamite and Rampage tapings.

The post-Forbidden Door II Dynamite and Rampage tapings will take place on June 28 at the FirstOntario Centre in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. Tickets are currently on sale.

The AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door II event will take place on Sunday, June 25 at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. As of this writing, no matches have been announced.