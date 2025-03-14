AEW Forced To Make Late Changes To Dynamite

This week’s episode of AEW Dynamite focused heavily on promos instead of the usual in-ring action, largely because many top stars were still recovering from the intense matches at AEW Revolution.

During the post-AEW Dynamite show, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful confirmed that some last-minute changes were made to the show due to wrestlers being too banged up to perform physically.

“We kicked off with the Kenny Omega promo. This AEW Dynamite was a promo-heavy show for a lot of the top talent because, quite frankly, a lot of them were beat to dog s*** this week…..I do know that some of this show changed kind of late because there were people who couldn’t quite do what AEW had originally anticipated. This happens here and there with AEW.”

Given the highly physical nature of AEW’s matches, particularly at pay-per-view events like Revolution, it’s not uncommon for talent to need additional time to recover before getting back into action.

AEW will likely return to a more match-heavy format in the coming weeks as wrestlers heal up and storylines progress.