AEW Full Gear 2021 Card and Spoilers Revealed?

A photo of AEW President Tony Khan at a recent Jacksonville Jaguars game has been circulating around social media due to a sheet of paper that Khan was holding. For what it’s worth, the paper contains written notes of what appears to be a card for AEW Full Gear and with potential winners being circled.

Some of the writing is hard to read but Reddit user AdmS914 was able to come up with the following:

Kenny Omega vs. “Hangman” Adam Page for the AEW World Title

Bryan Danielson vs. Jon Moxley

Inner Circle vs. American’s Top Team

MJF vs. Darby Allin

CM Punk vs. Wardlow

Britt Baker vs. ???

Thunder Rosa vs. Jade Cargill

Christian Cage vs. Adam Cole

Young Bucks vs. Jurassic Express

Cody vs. Malakai Black OR Andrade OR Miro