AEW Full Gear 2022 Date and Location Revealed

During the All Out event that took place Sunday evening, AEW provided announced their upcoming annual Full Gear pay-per-view.

The event will be broadcast live from the Prudential Center in New Jersey on November 19th, and a live taping of AEW Rampage will take place one night earlier from the same venue.

Adam “Hangman” Page’s victory over Kenny Omega at the company’s Full Gear event the year before was the pinnacle of a storyline that began in 2019 when AEW first launched. As a result, Page became the promotion’s fourth-ever world champion.