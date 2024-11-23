AEW Full Gear 2024 Preview And Predictions

AEW returns to New Jersey with their annual Full Gear PPV from the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ, on Saturday, November 23rd, 2024. It will air live on Pay-Pay-View and stream live on TrillerTV at 8 pm EST/5 pm PST.

The card will feature four title matches, including TBS Women’s Champion Mercedes Mone vs. Kris Stratlander and AEW World Champion Jon Moxley taking on Orange Cassidy, as well as the AEW PPV debut of Bobby Lashley.

Let’s break down the matches and look at my predictions for who will emerge victorious from Newark, NJ.

Big Boom! AJ (W/Big Justice) vs. QT Marshall

This match is a throwaway match that could have been on one of AEW’s weekly shows. However, we get it during the Zero-Hour pre-show of Full Gear.

While I like QT Marshall, the veteran is here to get over AJ from the Costco Guys. For that reason, I’m going with “Big Boom!” AJ being victorious in what should be a relatively quick match.

Pick: “Big Boom!” AJ defeats QT Marshall.

MJF Vs. Roderick Strong

Keeping Adam Cole out of this match and off the card was done intentionally. An MJF vs. Adam Cole feud will happen, but that should have time to build up.

AEW’s booking often makes no sense; however, how this is being booked is smart. Why rush a program between the two?

Instead, we get a preliminary match between MJF and fellow Undisputed Kingdom member Roderick Strong.

This match should be a great traditional wrestling match between two pros. In the end, I don’t see this match ending other than with MJF’s arm raised.

Pick: MJF defeats Roderick Strong.

Jay White vs. “Hangman” Adam Page

These two had a good match at AEW WrestleDream, in which Jay White was victorious. He’s been reminding Page about that victory numerous times in the lead-up to this match.

This feud looks like it will continue. To do that, Hangman has to win this match here, causing the rubber match between the two at another PPV.

Pick: “Hangman” Adam Page defeats Jay White.

Will Ospreay Vs. Kyle Fletcher

This match is my pick for the match of the night! Will Ospreay always delivers in every match, and both stars will undoubtedly put on a classic. This match is also the hardest one of the night to pick.

On the one hand, you can see Will Ospreay defeating Kyle Fletcher and getting some revenge for Fletcher, costing Ospreay his AEW International Title Match at WrestleDream.

On the other hand, you can see Fletcher getting a win with help from the Don Calis family, extending this feud with Ospreay. Either one of these scenarios is possible.

In the interest of keeping this feud going and seeing these two battle again, I am going with the Latter and predicting Kyle Fletcher will defeat Will Ospreay.

Pick: Kyle Fletcher defeats Will Ospreay.

Swerve Strickland vs. Bobby Lashley

This match is another match on the card I’m looking forward to. I’m happy to see Swerve in a big match like this against Bobby Lashley!

I feel like Swerve needs the win here more than Lashley. Would AEW go in that direction? Is that why Lashley dominantly debuted on Dynamite instead of this PPV?

While a Swerve win would help him build momentum, I don’t see that happening, especially how they portray Lashley and the “Hurt Syndicate.”

Swerve will put up a valiant effort, and Lashley may not win entirely clean, but I still see Bobby Lashley getting the victory here.

Pick: Bobby Lashley defeats Swerve Strickland.

AEW Tag Team Championshipship Fatal-Four Way Match: Private Party (c) vs. The Outrunners vs. Kings of the Black Throne vs. The Acclaimed

It’s nice to see Private Party get their flowers and capture the AEW Tag Titles. I can’t see Tony Khan having Private Party win the title against the Young Bucks only to lose it in their first title defense.

This match should be fast-paced and high-flying, showcasing the Champions. The other three teams were picked perfectly to be in this match, as a loss doesn’t hurt any of them. Just being in a match of this magnitude is good enough.

Pick: Private Party wins and retains the AEW Tag Team Championships.

AEW TNT Championship Match: Jack Perry (c) vs. Daniel Garcia

There’s usually one title that changes hands at an AEW PPV, and I believe this is the one! Jack Perry’s title reign has been okay, but nothing really memorable.

Now is the time to give Garcia a singles push, and what better way to start than with the TNT Championship, especially since he just re-signed with AEW last month.

Pick: Daniel Garcia defeats Jack Perry to become the new AEW TNT Champion.

AEW TNT Championship Match: Mercedes Moné (c) vs. Kris Statlander

This match is one of the few matches that are tough to predict. AEW has pushed Mercedes Mone to the moon and back. While Mone’s in-ring work and promos have been shaky at times, she is undefeated and has remained the focal point since joining AEW.

I love Kris Statlander! She has all the tools to be a top superstar in the Women’s Division. She deserves to be the one who dethrones Mone and gives her her first loss. Unfortunately, I don’t believe that will happen.

While there is tension between Kamille and Mone that can cost her the match, and yes, Mone doesn’t need to have the championship to go into more significant programs, I don’t see AEW having her lose yet.

Pick: Mercedes Mone defeats Kris Stratlander to retain her AEW TBS Championship.

AEW World Heavyweight Championship Match: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Orange Cassidy

This match was the exact match as last year’s Full Gear. The only difference is that it was for Orange Cassidy’s AEW International Championship. This time around, Jon Moxley is the champ, and it’s for the AEW World Championship.

I feel safe saying I do not think the outcome will be the same as last time. Orange Cassidy is not defeating Jon Moxley here.

We are just starting to scratch the surface with Moxley’s “Death Riders” group. The match is more about Jon Moxley needing a likable Babyface opponent for the PPV; enter Orange Cassidy.

Tony Khan is very high on Orange Cassidy and I can see him making Cassidy a World Champion somewhere in the future, just not on this night.

Pick: Jon Moxley defeats Orange Cassidy to retain the AEW World Championship.